Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 107-104 win over the Nuggets (his most recent game) Smith posted eight points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Over 6.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

The Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the league.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last year, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 30 12 5 2 2 0 1 11/14/2022 29 7 6 1 2 0 3 11/2/2022 27 2 4 0 0 1 0 10/31/2022 30 4 5 1 0 1 0

