Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Idalou High School vs. Alpine High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alpine High School will host Idalou High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Idalou vs. Alpine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Andrews, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Witchita Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clyde High School at Shallowater High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.