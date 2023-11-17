Houston vs. Utah November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (4-0) play the Utah Utes (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Houston vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Houston vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Houston AVG
|Houston Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|32nd
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|57.5
|2nd
|16th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
