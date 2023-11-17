A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) visit the Utah Utes (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Utes, victors in three in a row.

Houston vs. Utah Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Utes allowed to opponents.

Houston went 26-0 when it shot better than 39.8% from the field.

The Utes ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 13th.

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars put up were 11.1 more points than the Utes allowed (63.8).

Houston went 27-1 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.

Houston drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule