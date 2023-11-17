Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hockley County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morton High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
