Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football competition in Hill County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Iredell High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tatum High School at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
