The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 12, VanVleet posted 26 points and four assists in a 107-104 win versus the Nuggets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for VanVleet, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league defensively last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.1 per game.

The Clippers allowed 25 assists per contest last year (10th in the NBA).

The Clippers gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 39 13 4 9 3 0 3 12/27/2022 23 4 2 7 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.