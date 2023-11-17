Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erath County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Erath County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Erath County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Stephenville High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.