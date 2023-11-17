There is an intriguing high school matchup in Spring, TX on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Chapel Hill High School - Tyler hosting El Campo High School.

El Campo vs. Chapel Hill Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arp High School at Harmony High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wharton County Games This Week

East Bernard High School at Poth High School