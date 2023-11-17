High school football is happening this week in Ector County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Ector County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Permian High School at North Crowley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Abilene, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

