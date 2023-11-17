The Houston Rockets, Dillon Brooks included, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 107-104 win over the Nuggets, Brooks put up 10 points.

Now let's break down Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per game last year, 13th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per game.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 26 12 4 1 1 0 2 3/29/2023 34 30 6 4 2 1 1

