Root for your favorite local high school football team in Denton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Briscoe County
  • Archer County
  • Jackson County
  • Newton County
  • Donley County
  • Wise County
  • Hamilton County
  • Hansford County
  • Hunt County
  • Bailey County

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bells High School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Abilene, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aubrey High School at Van High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Royse City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.