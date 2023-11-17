Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Denton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aubrey High School at Van High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
