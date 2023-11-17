Woodville High School will host Columbus High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Columbus vs. Woodville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Madisonville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tyler County Games This Week

Chester High School at Jonesboro High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

