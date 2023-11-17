Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 17
The Houston Rockets (6-3) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on BSSC and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Rockets vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rockets 111 - Clippers 110
Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Rockets Injury Report
|Clippers vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-1.7)
- Pick OU:
Over (217.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 220.8
- The Rockets (6-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 26.7% more often than the Clippers (4-6-0) this season.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (four out of 10), which is more often than Houston's games have (three out of nine).
- The Clippers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-3) this season while the Rockets have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).
Rockets Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Rockets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA (111.0 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (105.8 points allowed per game).
- Houston collects 43.3 rebounds per game and give up 44.7 boards, ranking 19th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Rockets are 15th in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Houston is second-best in the league in committing them (12.2 per game). It is 16th in forcing them (13.8 per game).
- In 2023-24, the Rockets are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.0%).
