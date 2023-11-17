Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Childress County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Childress County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Childress County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wall High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Post, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.