Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Brewster County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Johnson County
  • Nacogdoches County
  • Lubbock County
  • Walker County
  • Hill County
  • Knox County
  • Houston County
  • Edwards County
  • Henderson County
  • Panola County

    • Brewster County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Idalou High School at Alpine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Andrews, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.