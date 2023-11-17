If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Bexar County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Navarro County
  • Tarrant County
  • Mason County
  • Gaines County
  • Bowie County
  • Hood County
  • Jackson County
  • Potter County
  • Coleman County
  • Parker County

    • Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Randolph High School at Industrial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Vanderbilt, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Converse, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Jourdanton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Converse, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.