Belton High School is on the road versus Randle High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Belton vs. Lamar Randle Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Brenham, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Lumberton High School at Needville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Logos Preparatory Academy at Hill Country Christian School of Austin

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A&M Consolidated at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Delmar, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Tully, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Shiner High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Comfort High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Shelton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

