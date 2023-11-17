We have an intriguing high school clash -- Madisonville High School vs. Bellville High School -- in Klein, TX on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bellville vs. Madisonville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Klein, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.