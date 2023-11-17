On Friday, November 17, Pearland High School will host Atascocita High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Atascocita vs. Pearland Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Pearland, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Angleton High School at Cedar Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Waller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Randall Reed, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Clear Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Grand Prairie, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Stamford, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Delmar, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: League City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Tully, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Woodforest, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Randall Reed, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

