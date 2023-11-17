Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Sengun totaled 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 107-104 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-130)

Over 16.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+140)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per game last season made the Clippers the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Clippers were 12th in the league last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 30 15 8 6 1 1 1 11/14/2022 30 16 4 1 0 0 0 11/2/2022 33 26 13 2 0 0 1 10/31/2022 30 14 9 3 0 1 0

