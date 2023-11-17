Alperen Sengun NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - November 17
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.
With prop bets available for Sengun, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
- Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-130)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+140)
Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 113.1 points per game last season made the Clippers the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.
- The Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per game.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Clippers were 12th in the league last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.
Alperen Sengun vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/15/2023
|30
|15
|8
|6
|1
|1
|1
|11/14/2022
|30
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11/2/2022
|33
|26
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10/31/2022
|30
|14
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
