Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Aledo High School vs. Lubbock Cooper High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Friday, November 17, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Lubbock Cooper High School will play Aledo High School in Witchita Falls, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aledo vs. Lubbock Cooper Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Witchita Falls, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idalou High School at Alpine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clyde High School at Shallowater High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Brock High School at Muleshoe High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springtown High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Midland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.