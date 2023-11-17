On Friday, November 17, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Lubbock Cooper High School will play Aledo High School in Witchita Falls, TX.

Aledo vs. Lubbock Cooper Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Witchita Falls, TX

Witchita Falls, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Idalou High School at Alpine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Andrews, TX

Andrews, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clyde High School at Shallowater High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18

4:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Brock High School at Muleshoe High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16

5:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16

5:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

