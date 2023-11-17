Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Abbott High School vs. Union Hill High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Union Hill High School will host Abbott High School in 1A - play on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Abbott vs. Union Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Upshur County Games This Week
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arp High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Iredell High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tatum High School at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
