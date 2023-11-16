Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Travis County, Texas this week.

    • Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Giddings, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Connally High School at Jasper High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Palestine, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

