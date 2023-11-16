Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-24.5)
|140.5
|-10000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-24.5)
|139.5
|-6000
|+1600
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas Tech compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 16 Red Raiders games last season went over the point total.
- Texas A&M-CC put together a 19-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Islanders games went over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate Texas Tech considerably lower (38th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
