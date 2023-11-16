The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
  • Texas A&M-CC put together a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Islanders ranked 39th.
  • The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed.
  • Texas A&M-CC went 19-4 last season when it scored more than 69.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Islanders conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than away (74.9).
  • Texas A&M-CC made more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 111-46 American Bank Center
11/11/2023 @ Houston L 82-50 Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Dallas Christian W 104-45 American Bank Center
11/16/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU - Truist Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.