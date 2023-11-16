How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Maine vs Northwestern State (4:00 PM ET | November 16)
- Nicholls State vs South Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 16)
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
- Texas A&M-CC put together a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Red Raiders ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Islanders ranked 39th.
- The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed.
- Texas A&M-CC went 19-4 last season when it scored more than 69.0 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 away.
- In 2022-23, the Islanders conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than away (74.9).
- Texas A&M-CC made more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 111-46
|American Bank Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Houston
|L 82-50
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 104-45
|American Bank Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|-
|Truist Arena
