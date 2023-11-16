Thursday's game between the Tarleton State Texans (1-2) and Northwestern State Demons (0-3) matching up at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Texans' most recent game was a 64-55 loss to New Mexico on Sunday.

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 74, Northwestern State 53

Tarleton State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Texans were outscored by 4.4 points per game last season with a -128 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (226th in college basketball) and gave up 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball).

In conference play, Tarleton State scored fewer points (60.7 per game) than it did overall (62.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Texans scored 71.1 points per game last season, 16.6 more than they averaged on the road (54.5).

At home, Tarleton State conceded 65.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (69.4).

