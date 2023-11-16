The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-1) take the court against the North Texas Eagles (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. North Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 62.6 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 60.7 the Ladyjacks allowed to opponents.

North Texas went 10-10 last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Ladyjacks averaged were 7.8 more points than the Eagles gave up (67.5).

When SFA totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 20-3.

The Ladyjacks made 37.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 16.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (53.7%).

The Eagles' 37.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.0 percentage points lower than the Ladyjacks allowed to their opponents (50.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Schedule