It's Week 11 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning flex players -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 11

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 224.3 24.9 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 220.6 24.5 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 205.1 22.8 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 203.5 22.6 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 201.8 20.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 198.2 22 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 180.5 20.1 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 170.6 19 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 170.4 21.3 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 170.3 18.9 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 161.1 16.1 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 159.8 17.8 D.J. Moore Bears WR 159.4 15.9 Makea Nacua Rams WR 159.1 17.7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 153.7 15.4 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 152.7 17 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 147.5 14.8 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 145.5 14.6 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 143.3 20.5 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 142.1 14.2 Davante Adams Raiders WR 140.9 14.1 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 140.7 17.6 Chris Olave Saints WR 139.7 14 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 135 15 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 132.5 14.7 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 131.1 14.6 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 131 13.1 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 130 14.4 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 129.8 14.4 Zack Moss Colts RB 128 14.2 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 126 14 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 126 14 Derrick Henry Titans RB 125.7 14 Amari Cooper Browns WR 124.5 13.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 123.5 15.4 Nico Collins Texans WR 123.1 15.4 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 123.1 12.3 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 122.6 17.5 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 121.4 13.5 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB 121.1 12.1 Breece Hall Jets RB 120.7 13.4 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 120.3 13.4 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 119.3 13.3 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 119.3 13.3 Nathaniel Dell Texans WR 118.9 14.9 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 118.4 13.2 Gus Edwards Ravens RB 118.3 11.8 Cole Kmet Bears TE 118.1 11.8 James Cook Bills RB 117.7 11.8 Marquise Brown Cardinals WR 116.7 11.7 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 116.5 12.9 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 115.6 12.8 George Kittle 49ers TE 115.1 12.8 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 112.9 12.5 Jerome Ford Browns RB 112.3 12.5 Gabriel Davis Bills WR 111.8 11.2 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 111.7 11.2 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 111.2 13.9 Kyren Williams Rams RB 111.1 18.5 George Pickens Steelers WR 109.2 12.1

This Week's Games

