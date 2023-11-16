Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Johnson County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Grandview High School at Pottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alvarado High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Saginaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.