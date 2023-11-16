The Towson Tigers (2-1) and the No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) take the floor at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of Houston's games went over the point total.

The Cougars had 17 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.

Towson sported a 15-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 17-17-0 mark from Houston.

Houston vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 71.8 146.7 66.7 124.2 135.5 Houston 74.9 146.7 57.5 124.2 134.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 74.9 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up.

Houston went 14-9 against the spread and 26-0 overall when it scored more than 66.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston vs. Towson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 15-14-0 18-11-0 Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0

Houston vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Houston 10-2 Home Record 16-2 8-7 Away Record 11-0 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.