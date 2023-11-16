Houston vs. Towson November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (1-0) meet the Towson Tigers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Houston vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Towson Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Houston vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|Houston AVG
|Houston Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|57.5
|2nd
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
