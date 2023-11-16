On Thursday, November 16, Jesuit College Prep School will host Coppell High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Coppell vs. Jesuit Prep Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School