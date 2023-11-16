Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Brazos County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veritas Academy at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Academy at Alpha Omega Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
