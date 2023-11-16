Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Andrews County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Andrews County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Andrews County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Decatur High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.