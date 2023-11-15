WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Long Beach State Beach versus the Cal Baptist Lancers is the only game on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features a WAC team in play.
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Long Beach State Beach at Cal Baptist Lancers
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
