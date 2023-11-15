The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) play the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners scored 8.4 more points per game last year (64.8) than the Islanders allowed (56.4).

UTSA went 5-4 last season when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

Last year, the Islanders put up 5.6 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).

When Texas A&M-CC scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 8-1.

The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was five percentage points lower than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

