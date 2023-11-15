The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners' 64.8 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 56.4 the Islanders allowed to opponents.

When UTSA allowed fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 5-4.

Last year, the Islanders averaged 5.6 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

Texas A&M-CC went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.0 percentage points lower than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Schedule