The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Incarnate Word 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals scored an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs allowed.

When Incarnate Word allowed fewer than 60.0 points last season, it went 12-2.

Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 60.0 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allowed.

TCU had a 6-9 record last season when putting up more than 58.3 points.

The Horned Frogs shot 34.2% from the field last season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot at a 34.9% rate from the field last season, 11.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

TCU Schedule