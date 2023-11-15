The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Prudential Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes allowed to opponents.

In games Seton Hall shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 7-0 overall.

The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes ranked 266th.

Last year, the Pirates put up 6.8 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Great Danes allowed (75.2).

Seton Hall had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.2 points.

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Albany (NY) went 8-9 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Great Danes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pirates finished 178th.

The Great Danes put up just 2.2 more points per game last year (67.3) than the Pirates gave up (65.1).

When Albany (NY) allowed fewer than 68.4 points last season, it went 5-6.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison

Seton Hall posted 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.9.

Seton Hall averaged 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.9 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Albany (NY) scored 70.4 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Great Danes gave up 6.1 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (77.9).

At home, Albany (NY) drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%) too.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Saint Peter's W 70-59 Prudential Center 11/11/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 85-55 Walsh Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) - Prudential Center 11/18/2023 Wagner - Prudential Center 11/23/2023 USC - LionTree Arena

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule