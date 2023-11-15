Wednesday's game between the Texas Longhorns (2-0) and Rice Owls (1-1) going head-to-head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 79-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Rice vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 79, Rice 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-4.0)

Texas (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Rice Performance Insights

Rice was ranked 56th in college basketball offensively last year with 76.9 points per game, while defensively it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

Last year the Owls grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Last year Rice ranked 40th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.2 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Owls ranked 235th in the country. They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 212th in college basketball.

With 8.8 treys per game, the Owls ranked 42nd in the country. They had a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Rice allowed 8.4 treys per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.3% (322nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rice attempted 33.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 57.3% of the shots it attempted (and 67.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25 threes per contest, which were 42.7% of its shots (and 32.2% of the team's buckets).

