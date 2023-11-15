The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.5% the Longhorns' opponents shot last season.

Rice put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Longhorns ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Owls ranked 280th.

The Owls scored 9.1 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Longhorns allowed their opponents to score (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Rice went 16-8.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice Home & Away Comparison

Rice put up more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.

The Owls allowed fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than away (79.5) last season.

At home, Rice made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule