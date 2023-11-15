The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.5% the Longhorns' opponents shot last season.
  • Rice put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Longhorns ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Owls ranked 280th.
  • The Owls scored 9.1 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Longhorns allowed their opponents to score (67.8).
  • When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Rice went 16-8.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

  • Rice put up more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.
  • The Owls allowed fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
  • At home, Rice made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Saint Thomas (TX) W 101-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Harvard L 89-76 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center

