The Washington Wizards (2-8) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Mavericks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Wizards 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)

Mavericks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.6)

Mavericks (-6.6) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.8

The Mavericks sport a 6-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark from the Wizards.

Dallas hasn't covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 50% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the over/under 70% of the time this season (seven out of 10). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (nine out of 11).

The Mavericks have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-2) this season, higher than the .125 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (1-7).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 122.8 points per game. On defense, they rank 25th with 118.8 points allowed per contest.

While Dallas is in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 41.7 (fifth-worst), it ranks 22nd in the league with 45.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Mavericks are averaging 25.4 assists per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Mavericks, who are making 17.2 threes per game (best in NBA) and shooting 39.4% from three-point land (best).

