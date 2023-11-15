The Dallas Mavericks (8-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (2-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks are coming off of a 131-110 loss to the Pelicans in their most recent game on Tuesday. Tim Hardaway Jr.'s team-high 17 points paced the Mavericks in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3 6 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -5.5 242.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.