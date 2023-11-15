Houston Christian vs. Florida International: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) and the Florida International Panthers (0-3) play in a game with no set line at Sharp Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston Christian vs. Florida International Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Sharp Gymnasium
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Christian Betting Records & Stats
- Houston Christian put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Houston Christian (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 11.9% less often than Florida International (15-10-0) last year.
Houston Christian vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston Christian
|77.6
|150.7
|83.1
|158.2
|153.5
|Florida International
|73.1
|150.7
|75.1
|158.2
|144.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Huskies scored 77.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up.
- Houston Christian went 9-5 against the spread and 9-9 overall last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Houston Christian vs. Florida International Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston Christian
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
Houston Christian vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston Christian
|Florida International
|8-8
|Home Record
|11-7
|2-13
|Away Record
|3-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66
|11-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.