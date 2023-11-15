The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Houston Christian put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot above 44.5% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Huskies ranked 121st.

The Huskies scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, just 2.5 more points than the 75.1 the Panthers allowed.

Houston Christian put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 75.1 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Houston Christian scored 86.6 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged away (68.5).

At home, the Huskies gave up 81.0 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 84.8.

Houston Christian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule