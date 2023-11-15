Grant Williams could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Williams put up 10 points in a 131-110 loss versus the Pelicans.

Below, we dig into Williams' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the league last season, allowing 114.4 points per contest.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 43 rebounds per game.

The Wizards allowed 24.8 assists per game last year (seventh in the NBA).

Giving up 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Grant Williams vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 26 8 6 2 0 1 0 11/27/2022 32 5 7 3 1 0 0 10/30/2022 25 10 3 3 2 1 0

