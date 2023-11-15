Domantas Sabonis could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a 132-120 win over the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Sabonis put up 23 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

Below, we look at Sabonis' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+108)

Over 12.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.6 points per contest last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game last season, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 34 12 15 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.