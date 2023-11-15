Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Islanders on November 15, 2023
Player prop betting options for Elias Pettersson, Noah Dobson and others are available in the Vancouver Canucks-New York Islanders matchup at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Canucks vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Pettersson has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 25 points in 15 games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 15 games, with five goals and 18 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
J.T. Miller's season total of 23 points has come from nine goals and 14 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Dobson's five goals and seven assists in 14 games for New York add up to 12 total points on the season.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Bo Horvat has helped lead the attack for New York this season with four goals and seven assists.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|2
