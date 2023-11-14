The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) will play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Information

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

UTSA vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 274th 67.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.8 178th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 163rd 13.2 Assists 10.5 343rd 334th 14.0 Turnovers 13.1 294th

